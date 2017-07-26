Vyapam Scam Accused Allegedly Commits Suicide In Madhya Pradesh's Morena
Praveen Yadav, an accused in the high-profile (MPPEB) scam, allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday, by hanging himself at his residence in Madhya Pradesh's Morena.
Praveen, a resident of Maharajpur village was charged in 2012 in connection with the Vyapam scam.
More than 40 people associated with the scam have died since the story broke in 2013.
The deaths include accused and witnesses as well as a journalist who was investigating the story, and have largely been under mysterious circumstances.
The death includes the Dean of a Jabalpur Medical College Dr Arun Sharma and the other is Aaj Tak journalist Akshay Singh, who was covering the scam.
The scam involved 13 different exams conducted by Vyapam, for selection of medical students and state government employees (including food inspectors, transport constables, police personnel, school teachers, dairy supply officers and forest guards). The exams were taken by around 3.2 million students.
Cases of irregularities in these entrance tests had been reported since the mid-1990s, and the first FIR was filed in 2000.
However, until 2009, such cases were not thought to be part of an organised ring. When major complaints surfaced in the pre-medical test (PMT) in 2009, the state government established a committee to investigate the matter. The committee released its report in 2011, and over a hundred people were arrested by the police.
(ANI)
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- Death Toll Mounts To 17, Shiv Sena Worker Arrested
- RBI Stops Printing Rs 2000 Note, To Focus On Smaller Denominations
- Jethmalani Quits As Kejriwal's Lawyer In Jaitley Case
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Blankets Not Washed in 6-26 Months: CAG Raps Indian Railways For Poor Sanitation, Dirty Linens
- Maharashtra Collector Confirms EVM Malfunctioning In RTI Reply, Votes Went To Lotus Symbol
- Barkha Dutt Slams Mentor Company NDTV Over Use Of MoJo
- 381 Civil Service Officers, Including 24 IAS Officers Punished For Non-Performance, Says Personnel Ministry Official
Post a Comment