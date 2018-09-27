Vyapam Case: FIR Ordered Against Digvijay, Kamal Nath, Scindia

A Special Court here has ordered an FIR against Congress leaders Digvijay Singh, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kamal Nath and Vyapam scam whistleblower Prashant Pandey on a petition filed by BJP's legal cell advocate Santosh Sharma.

Judge Suresh Singh, late on Wednesday, ordered Shyamla Hills Police Station to lodge a First Information Report (FIR) against the four and furnish a detailed report on the matter by November 13.

The court order has come on the BJP activist's petition which alleged that the Congress leaders had submitted forged documents in connection with the Vyapam case. They were also accused of trying to mislead and manipulate the Supreme Court and the High Court.

It may be recalled that Digvijay had filed a petition in a Bhopal court and attached a 27,000-page chargesheet with it in connection with the Vyapam case. The next hearing on the matter is due.

The Vyapam scam pertains to college admissions and government recruitments and involves several politicians, businessmen and officials, in Madhya Pradesh.

Imposters were employed to write papers, exam hall seating arrangements were manipulated and forged answer sheets were supplied by bribing officials.

