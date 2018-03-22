The Website
22 March 2018 National News Analysis

Vyapam Case: CBI Arrests Chairman of Bhopal Based Medical College

Outlook Web Bureau
Vyapam Case: CBI Arrests Chairman of Bhopal Based Medical College
Vyapam Case: CBI Arrests Chairman of Bhopal Based Medical College
The CBI has arrested chairman of Bhopal-based LN Medical College J N Chouksey in connection with a Vyapam related case pertaining to Madhya Pradesh Pre-Medical Test-2012, officials said here today.

The agency had filed a supplementary chargesheet in the case on November 23, 2017 in a special court in Bhopal.

The court had issued non-bailable arrest warrants against the absconding chargesheeted persons.

"In pursuance to such arrest warrants, the CBI arrested the accused from his residence at Bhopal. The arrested accused was produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody upto March 24, 2018," CBI spokesperson said here.

It was alleged in the chargesheet that the LN medical college, as part to the criminal conspiracy, dishonestly provided wrong information to the Director of Medical Education, Bhopal (DME) regarding the admission of a co-accused candidate who was already a student of MBBS 2011 batch in Patna.

"The medical college had reported to DME only 5 vacant seats for second round of counselling whereas more than 40 seats were vacant.

"It was further alleged that the medical college took more than 40 admissions on September 30, 2012 when the process of counselling was already over," the spokesperson said.

He said the college, in connivance with the DME officials, forwarded the list of admitted students to DME, which was different from the allotment list of the directorate.

PTI

