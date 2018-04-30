Volvo’s S90 Ambience Concept Is Mind-boggling

Volvo’s video describing the S90 Ambience Concept is mesmerizing. When we first saw it end to end, we had to check if the calendar read April 1. Because at first glance it seemed too good to be true. But they aren’t kidding.

Advertisement opens in new window

The Ambience concept is based on the S90’s Excellence three-seater sedan. While most manufacturers throw in more wood, more leather, more speakers to amp up luxury, the Swedes have taken a hatke approach. The S90 Ambience Concept banks on a combination of visuals, sounds and scents to let the saaheb truly relax.

It all starts with an app (because, why not!). You get to choose from four ‘outdoorsy’ themes - Northern Lights, Scandinavian Forest, Swan Lake, Archipelago and Rain. Now, assume you feel like you need to unwind in the woods for a while. You can do that! The roofliner acts as a giant screen, projecting an image of the forest, the Bowers & Wilkins audio system (with tweeters in the headrest!!) plays sounds of chirping birds and rustling leaves, while a scent envelopes the cabin. Then there are a couple of generic themes called “Nocturnal” and “Freedom” that let you rest and get your pulse racing respectively.

Advertisement opens in new window

Volvo say they intend on making the Ambience Concept a reality soon. Sadly, they’re hinting at offering it in China only. “The Ambience Concept was created primarily for the China market and provides a contrast to China’s sometimes hectic city environments,” said Martin Andersson, senior commercial product manager at Volvo Cars’ Special Vehicles department.

Hey Volvo, here’s the deal. Our cities are equally hectic, if not more. And we could use some pampering too. Because honestly, this is possibly the best way to make someone feel oh so special.

Source: zigwheels.com