Volkswagen Volkfest 2018 Begins; Attractive Benefits On Offer

With the festive season setting in, Volkswagen India has announced its Volkfest 2018 campaign which offers its customers lucrative finance options, insurance and exchange bonuses. There are assured gifts to be had on test drives, bookings and after-sales services as well. This scheme is valid from 15 September to the end of October 2018 at all the 121 authorised VW dealerships in 104 cities in the country.

With the Volkfest 2018 campaign, the German carmaker is celebrating 90 years of Disney’s iconic cartoon character, Mickey Mouse. All the VW dealerships will be offering a host of engagement activities to keep your kids engaged while you get on with the test drives and booking of the car. The activities include a photo op corner, coloring activity for kids and gifts with Disney as well as Volkswagen branding.

Please read the official press release for more details:

Press Release:

Volkswagen Celebrates 90 Years of Mickey Mouse’s Magic with Volksfest 2018

Volksfest 2018 will begin from 15th September 2018 and continue till end October 2018 across all 121 Volkswagen dealerships in 104 cities

Customers can avail attractive finance, insurance, exchange bonus along with assured gifts on test drives, bookings and after-sales services

Mumbai: Volkswagen, Europe’s largest carmaker today announced the annual festive bonanza – Volksfest 2018 beginning from 15th September till end October 2018. The festival will offer customers an exciting range of benefits across all its 121 dealerships in 104 cities in India. This year, Volkswagen is celebrating 90 years of Mickey Mouse’s magic through the ‘Happy Days Are Here Again’ campaign.

During the campaign, Volkswagen dealerships will host activities including – Mickey photo-op corner, coloring activity for kids, and assured co-branded give aways on test drives, bookings and after-sales services.

2018 marks 90 years since Mickey Mouse made his first appearance in ‘Steamboat Willie’, which released on 18th November 1928. Mickey has emerged into a global icon with his optimistic outlook and endearing personality, and he continues to delight fans around the world every day.

Commenting on the beginning of Volksfest 2018 and this exciting partnership, Mr. Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “With the diverse cultures prevailing in India, every day is a celebration, taking it a notch higher each time. This year has been an extra special as we associate with Disney India to celebrate Mickey Mouse, a timeless character who represents fun and adventure. With the Volksfest’s ‘Happy Days Are Here Again’ campaign, Volkswagen would like to give its existing and prospective customers another reason to rejoice and be part of this family.”

“For 90 years, Mickey Mouse has brought laughter, optimism and hope to fans around the world. This year, globally we are celebrating the magic of our beloved icon. We are thrilled that the collaboration with Volkswagen will give kids and families an opportunity to experience the spirit of their favourite Disney character in a fun manner,” says Devika Prabhu, Executive Director – Content & Communications, Media Networks - Disney India.

Volksfest 2018 allows existing and prospective customers to avail attractive finance, insurance, exchange bonus along with assured gifts on test drives, bookings and after-sales services.

Source: cardekho.com