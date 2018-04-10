Volkswagen Rolls Out Exclusive Offers For Professionals

If you are an IT professional, a doctor, lawyer, architect, teacher, etc, and planning to buy a Volkswagen car, you are in luck. VW has introduced a new corporate sales program in which it is offering benefits to professionals, including government employees, working in select sectors. Interestingly, the scheme can also be extended to immediate family members.

The exclusive corporate offer is applicable to the entire Indian portfolio of the German automaker, including the flagship products: the Tiguan and the Passat. The offer includes benefits on purchase, vehicle servicing, accessories and loyalty bonus for existing customers. However, Volkswagen hasn’t stated the value of the benefits and we suggest you get in touch with the nearest VW showroom to find that out.

Check out VW’s official press release below for more info and to find out if you are eligible for the benefits:



Broadening the Spectrum of Premium Mobility – Volkswagen India Introduces a Unique Corporate Initiative

The Volkswagen Corporate Sales Program will target working professionals across key sectors; Information Technology, Consultancy, BFSI, Doctors, Lawyers, Architects, Chartered Accountants, Teachers, MSMEs, Government Employees and Canteen Stores Department

The program covers special pricing, benefits on service & accessories as well as loyalty benefits

Benefits extended to immediate family members

Available across the Volkswagen product offering in India, including award-winning carlines – Tiguan and All-New Passat

Mumbai: Volkswagen, Europe’s leading car manufacturer, has introduced a unique corporate sales program targeted towards working professionals across select sectors. This program aims to; further strengthen the brand’s proposition as an accessible premium luxury brand in the country.

The Volkswagen Corporate Sales Program, will target individuals across sectors and professions which includes – Information Technology (IT), Consultancy, BFSI as well as professionals such as, Doctors, Lawyers, Architects, Chartered Accountants, Teachers along with MSMEs, Government Employees and Canteen Stores Department (CSD), with benefits that will extend to immediate family members as well. The program covers a suite of offerings including attractive benefits on purchase, servicing of the vehicle, accessories as well as loyalty benefits. The program covers the entire carlines available from Volkswagen India and includes the award-winning, premium luxury carlines – Tiguan and All-New Passat.

Speaking on the introduction of this initiative, Mr. Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said, “Customers have always been at the core of Volkswagen India’s offerings; whether it is our products or services. Through such initiatives, we continue to heighten the accessibility of our globally acclaimed products; while extending the reach of our comprehensive suite of sales and after sales services, to the country’s distinctive car buyer.”

With a vision to consolidate its India operations and increase its market share to 3% over the next five years, Volkswagen has renewed its approach in the country. As a part of this ambition, the company has introduced sales enhancing initiatives, with the Volkswagen Corporate Sales Program being the first step in that direction.

Source: cardekho.com