19 December 2017

Volkswagen Polo Gets A New Top-Spec Highline Plus Variant

The range-topping VW Polo Highline Plus gets additional features but misses out on the LED headlamps with daytime running lights that are featured on the Vento Highline Plus
2017-12-19T16:41:57+0530

Volkswagen keeps on updating its bread and butter models in India, the Polo family, either with special editions or additional features. This time round, Volkswagen has introduced a new range-topping Highline Plus variant of the Polo. A similar variant was introduced with the Vento as well earlier this year.

Prices

Over the previous top-spec variant, the Highline, the Highline Plus features a few extra goodies and charges a premium of Rs23k for both petrol and diesel variants.

What it offers extra over the Polo Highline 

  • Rides on 16-inch wheels on 195/55 R16 cross-section tyres compared to 185/50 R15 tyres with the Highline variant

  • Comes with dark theme black and grey interior compared to dual-tone black and beige in the lower variants
  • Gets an exclusive fabric+leatherette upholstery, while the rest of the variants feature only fabric upholstery
  • Offers rain-sensing wipers
  • Comes with front armrest and rear AC vents similar to the Ameo and the Vento
  • Gets a larger 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, which is offered with the Highline variant as well. This unit was introduced post its introduction with the Skoda Rapid Monte Carlo (launched in August 2017), which has now been discontinued due to some legal matter with the apparel brand Monte Carlo 

Since it is a new variant, there are no mechanical changes and the Volkswagen Polo Highline Plus is available with both the 1.2-litre 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol motor (75PS/110Nm) and the 1.5-litre diesel (90PS/230Nm). Both the engines are mated to a standard 5-speed manual.

Source: cardekho.com

