Volkswagen Polo Gets A New Top-Spec Highline Plus Variant

Volkswagen keeps on updating its bread and butter models in India, the Polo family, either with special editions or additional features. This time round, Volkswagen has introduced a new range-topping Highline Plus variant of the Polo. A similar variant was introduced with the Vento as well earlier this year.

Prices



Over the previous top-spec variant, the Highline, the Highline Plus features a few extra goodies and charges a premium of Rs23k for both petrol and diesel variants.

What it offers extra over the Polo Highline

Rides on 16-inch wheels on 195/55 R16 cross-section tyres compared to 185/50 R15 tyres with the Highline variant

Comes with dark theme black and grey interior compared to dual-tone black and beige in the lower variants

Gets an exclusive fabric+leatherette upholstery, while the rest of the variants feature only fabric upholstery

Offers rain-sensing wipers

Comes with front armrest and rear AC vents similar to the Ameo and the Vento

Gets a larger 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, which is offered with the Highline variant as well. This unit was introduced post its introduction with the Skoda Rapid

Since it is a new variant, there are no mechanical changes and the Volkswagen Polo Highline Plus is available with both the 1.2-litre 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol motor (75PS/110Nm) and the 1.5-litre diesel (90PS/230Nm). Both the engines are mated to a standard 5-speed manual.

Source: cardekho.com