Volkswagen Passat Connect Launched At Rs 25.99 Lakh

Volkswagen has added two new variants equipped with Volkswagen Connect telematics solutions to Passat lineup. Called the Volkswagen Passat Connect Comfortline and Passat Connect Highline, the two variants are priced at Rs 25.99 lakh and Rs 28.99 lakh, respectively. The advanced telematics system allows owners to monitor driving behaviour, past trips and fuel expenses.

The Volkswagen Connect system consists of a plug-and-play device that’s connected to the OBD port of the car. It allows the ‘Connect’ application on the owner’s smartphone to connect to the car via Bluetooth to relay information such as trip tracking, fuel cost monitoring, driving behaviour and more.

The key highlights of the Connect App are:

1. Trip tracking: Users can track every trip made by the car when the phone is

connected to the car

2. Fuel cost monitor: Users can keep a tab on their monthly or trip wise fuel costs

3. Driving behaviour: The driving behaviour monitor enables users to monitor their

driving styles. Individual scores are given for acceleration, braking, engine speed,

engine temperature etc. for every trip which enables users to improve their driving

efficiency by altering their driving style

4. Location sharing: This feature enables users to share their last parking locations

with their loved ones even after moving away from that location

5. SOS call: Customers now need not memorize or store the customer care or RSA

number. The app can directly connect a call to the helplines from the user’s phone

6. Service appointment: The app can automatically inform the dealership when the

customers car is due for service. With this intimation, the dealer workshop can

contact the customer proactively and offer an appointment at a convenient time.

Source: cardekho.com