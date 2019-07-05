'Virtual Tours To Uzbekistan' Corner Is Opened In The Uzbek Embassy In Delhi

Virtual Tours to Uzbekistan, a project developed in collaboration with Indian IT company Routern.com, allows visitors of the Uzbek embassy to get acquainted with tourism sights of the republic in 3D.

The programme of the virtual tour includes 3D-pictures of the sights of Tashkent, Samarkand, Bukhara and Khiva. Using the device, a person begins to travel on the streets of Tashkent to admire the magnificent architecture of the Registan Square to enjoy the “walk” in Bukhara.

The presentation of this project, which took place recently at the embassy, was a pleasant surprise for many participants, among whom were “football star” of India Baichung Bhutia, chairman of the Indo-Uzbek Friendship Society, well-known public figure Anil Shastri, representatives of leading media and major travel agencies of India.

Another important part of the event was the participation of Indian school students with disabilities. When they “travelled” to Uzbekistan using devices, it was not difficult to see their joy and excitement. Special gifts from the embassy - national souvenirs - have become for them an additional positive charge.

During the event, the participants also got acquainted with the permanent presentation of the spiritual and cultural heritage of the Uzbek people at the embassy. Along with this, the guests were shown videos about the modern development and tourism potential of Uzbekistan.