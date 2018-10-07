India captain Virat Kohli has reportedly requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to allow wives of players to accompany the team for the full duration of overseas tours.

A report in the Indian Express claimed that the skipper first broached the issue with a top BCCI official, who in turn conveyed the request to the Committee of Administrators (CoA) headed by Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji.

“The request was made a few weeks back but as it is a BCCI policy decision, the manager will have to submit a formal request first. Anushka has been travelling with Kohli overseas, however, Kohli now wants the old rule to be abolished and a new policy should come up where wives should be allowed to travel with the Indian team,” the report quoted a source.

Meanwhile, a CoA source told ANI that it will not take any decision soon, and will leave it to the new office bearers.



Yes he requested but we are not going to take any decision soon,we have said we will leave it to the new office bearers. Policy will not change now: Committee of Administrators (CoA) Sources to ANI on Virat Kohli requests BCCI to allow wives for whole overseas tours pic.twitter.com/pEYyWmXl7H — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2018

It also said that the CoA has asked Indian team manager Sunil Subramaniam to make a formal request. The current policy restricts the stay of wives of players and support staff to just two weeks.

Traditionally, Indian cricket board sticks to a 'no-WAGs policy' on tours. But earlier this year, the BCCI reportedly allowed wives and girlfriends to stay with players for 14 days.

In fact, during the tours of South Africa and England earlier this years, the likes of Anushka Sharma, Ritika Sajdeh, Ayesha Mukherjee and other star wives were seen cheering for the team.