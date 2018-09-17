Virat Kohli, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu Recommeded For Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award

Related Stories Virat Kohli Tops ICC Test Ranking For Batsmen

Cricketer Virat Kohli and weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu have been recommended for the country's highest sports awards, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award on Monday.

Kohli, 29, became the first Indian after legendary Sachin Tendulkar to top the ICC Test batting charts. The India captain has scored runs everywhere, in loads. In the just concluded tour of England, the right-handed batsman scored two hundreds in the losing cause. India, however, lost the five-match series 1-4.

The 29-year-old may become second-time lucky after failing to get the selection committee's nod in 2016, a source in the awards selection committee told PTI.

Mirabai, 24, was recommended for the prestigious award following her gold medal in 48kg category at the World Championships last year.

She also bagged the yellow metal in this year's Commonwealth Games but didn't compete at the Asian Games due to injury.

A source in the committee told PTI that shuttler Kidambi Srikanth's name was also been discussed.

If approved the Sports Ministry, both Kohli and Mirabi will become the third cricketer and weighlifter respectively to get the Khel Ratna.

Karnam Malleswari (1995-Weightlifting), Nameirakpam Kunjarani (Weightlifting-1996), Tendulkar (1997-Cricket) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (2007-) have previously won the awards.

Here's the list of players who have won Khel Ratna:

1. 1992 - Viswanathan Anand (Chess)

2. 1993 - Geet Sethi (Billiards)

3. 1994(2) - Homi Motivala and Garg Pushpendra Kumar (Yachting-Team Event)

4. 1995 - Karnam Malleswari (Weightlifting)

5. 1996 - Nameirakpam Kunjarani (Weightlifting)

6. 1997 - Leander Paes (Tennis)

7. 1998 - Sachin Tendulkar (cricket)

8. 1999 - Jyotirmoyee Sikdar (Athletics)

9. 2000 - Dhanraj Pillay (Hockey)

10. 2001(2) - Pullela Gopichand (Badminton) and Abhinav Bindra (Shooting)

11. 2002(2) - KM Beenamol (Athletics) and Anjali Bhagwat (Shooting)

12. 2003 - Anju Bobby George (Athletics)

13. 2004 - Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (Shooting)

14. 2005 - Pankaj Advani (Billiards and Snooker)

15. 2006 - Manavjit Singh Sandhu (Shooting)

16. 2007 - Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Cricket)

17. 2009(3) - Mary Kom (Boxing), Vijender Singh (Boxing), Sushil Kumar (Wrestling)

18. 2010 - Saina Nehwal (Badminton)

19. 2011 - Gagan Narang (Shooting)

20. 2012(2) - Vijay Kumar (Shooting), Yogeshwar Dutt (Wrestling)

21. 2013 - Ronjan Sodhi (Shooting)

22. 2015 - Sania Mirza (Tennis)

23. 2016(4) - PV Sindhu (Badminton), Dipa Karmakar (Gymnastics), Jitu Rai (Shooting), Sakshi Malik (Wrestling)

24. 2017(2) - Devendra Jhajharia (Para Athlete), Sardara Singh (Hockey)

No awards were given in 2008 and 2014.

(With PTI inputs)