Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Are Married Now

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are officially married, the Indian cricket captain and Bollywood actress confirmed it on Twitter on Monday.

"Today we have promised each other to be bound in love for ever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you.This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey," the couple said in a statement, which was posted on their Twitter accounts..

Earlier, Filmfare had confirmed that the couple are now officially married and have tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy. An insider informed Filmfare that the ceremony took place on Monday morning.

According to India Today, the grand wedding ceremony for the India skipper and the Bollywood actress was held at a luxury villa in Tuscany, Italy.

Security had been heightened around the venue as close family members and friends attended the function.