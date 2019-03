Also Read WATCH: Hilton Cartwright Gets Out In Most Bizarre Manner

This dismissal is so bizarre that the batter got congratulatory pats from the fielding team members.

It happened during New Zealand women's cricket team's match against Australia Governor-General's XI on Thursday in Canberra.

In the 45th over of the White Ferns' innings, Katie Perkins played a straight drive against Heather Graham. But the ball ended up hitting the bat of Perkins partner Katey Martin, with the ball ballooning up straight for Graham to complete of the most strange dismissals.

Watch it here:

Oh WOW! Katey Martin helps Heather Graham pick up one of the most bizarre dismissals you'll ever see in the Governor General's XI match! 😱 pic.twitter.com/fSV3GJkjyA — Australian Women's Cricket Team 🏏 (@SouthernStars) February 28, 2019

Martin, however, made up for her part in the unwanted turn of event by hitting 72 runs in their total of 323/7.

The visitors won the match by 166 runs the Governor General's XI managed only 157.

