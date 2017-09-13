Viral Fake News Video Of Hindu Woman Being Shot Dead By Muslims In Kerala Is A Streetplay

A viral video showing the murder of a BJP sympathiser by 'Leftist Muslims' in Kerala, which was picked up even by a Hindi news channel, has been found to be that of a street play enacted in Malappuram district.

The video was shared by serial fake news creator Amitesh Kumar on Twitter with the caption, "This another gory murder in Kerala by Commie/Jihadi goons of a lady supportive of BJP."

Kumar is the same man who became an object of nationwide ridicule for alleging on social media that Gauri Lankesh was a Christian. He misconstrued that the word ‘Patrikhe’ in Gauri Lankesh Patrikhe – the newspaper that was edited by Gauri -- was Patrick. And “she had an agenda”.

Full name of that journo shot was Gauri Lankesh Patrick.....What was the agenda in hiding Patrick from her name. Why ashamed of Christianity Advertisement opens in new window — Amitesh Kumar (@AmiteshK01) September 7, 2017

His today’s tweet containing the video enacting the murder of Gauri, which was shared by many, shows a woman being dragged out of a car by a few men who shoot her dead. The men surround her body and another man addresses them in Malayalam.

Frenzy over the 'murder' soon took over social media and without much ado became fodder to those blaming media of neglecting murders of RSS workers in Kerala. As it turns out, the video was a street play and nobody was harmed in its making!

The streetplay begins by a group of men dragging a woman out of her car and shooting her dead.

A voice from the background warns the audience: “She spoke against the RSS. See, finally the RSS men killed her too.



Then the man asks the shooters: “Why did you [RSS] murder this innocent journalist?”, The journalist here is a reference to Gauri Lankesh was recently shot dead by a bike-borne men.

The killer responds: “We, members of the RSS, are nationalists”.



A Hindi news channel too ate out of the hands of fake news creator.

Malayalam newspaper Mathrubhumi reported that the video was picked up by Hindi news channel Zee News, and later removed it after Palakkad MP MB Rajesh flayed the news organization.