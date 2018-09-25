Violinst Balabhaskar, Injured In A Car Accident, Daughter Dies.

The two year-old daughter of renowned violinist Balabhaskar was killed while the musician and his wife were injured when the car they were travelling in rammed into a roadside tree at Pallippuram on Tuesday, police said.

The accident occurred when the family was returning home from Thrissur in their car when the driver lost control of the vehicle which hit a tree in the early hours.

Tejaswini Bala, Balabhaskar’s daughter was declared dead by the private hospital ,where the musician, his wife and the car driver are undergoing treatment for injuries.

Balabhaskar is widely known for his performances in and outside Kerala.

PTI