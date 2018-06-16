The Website
16 June 2018 Last Updated at 7:16 pm National

Violence Breaks Out In MP's Shajapur After Stones Pelted On Maharana Pratap Jayanti Procession, Prohibitory Orders Clamped

Outlook Web Bureau
Violence broke out in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur apparently after stones were pelted on a procession being carried out on Maharana Pratap Jayanti on Saturday, police said.

According to eye-witnesses, the trouble started this afternoon when some people started hurling stones on the procession which was passing through the Nai Sadak area in Shajapur. They also torched several vehicles and vandalised an electronic goods store, the police said.

"Police resorted to lathicharge and lobbed tear gas shells to control the situation," the Sub Divisional Officer of Police, Kotwali, Padam Singh Baghel, told PTI.

After the violence, prohibitory orders were clamped in the town, he said.

He added that a strict vigil was being maintained in the area.

(PTI)

Outlook Web Bureau Madhya Pradesh Mobs - Violence Stone Pelting National News Analysis

