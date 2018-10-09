Vijay Hazare Trophy: Rohit Sharma Likely To Feature In Mumbai's Knock-Out Matches

India opener Rohit Sharma is likely to turn up for Mumbai in the knock-out stages of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

According to a report in TOI, Mumbai chief selector and former India pacer Ajit Agarkar has confirmed Rohit's willingness to take in the domestic tournament.

"Yes he will...we'll pick the team on October 10," the report quoted Agarkar as saying.

It also quoted another source in the Mumbai Cricket Association, saying "Rohit will play for us in one of two games. The team will be led by Shreyas Iyer, who captained Mumbai in the last two games in the league stage."

Mumbai who have topped Group A have made it to the quarters of India's premier ODI tournament.

The Vinayak Samant coached team remained undefeated in the League stage and two of their matches were washed out.

PTI also reported the same, further claiming that Rohit "will join the team on the 11th and will be playing in the quarterfinal as an opener."

Recently Rohit, who has a splendid One Day record, had led India to Asia Cup triumph held in the United Arab Emirates.

The quarter-finals for the tournament will start on October 14, with the semi-finals on October 17 and 18 and the final on Saturday, October 20, all scheduled in Bengaluru.

(With Agency inputs)