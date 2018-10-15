Vijay Hajare Trophy: Prithvi Shaw To Play In Mumbai's Semi-Final Match

Teen batting sensation Prithvi Shaw will play in Mumbai's Vijay Hazare Trophy semi-final match.

Shaw, 18, won the man of the series award on his debut series against the West Indies.

Heavyweights Mumbai will also get the services of Ajinkya Rahane. India ODI vice-captain Rohit Sharma is already with the team.

With three top batsmen featuring in the yet to be confirmed the last-four match is expected to be a big draw.

Mumbai's chief selector and former India pacer Ajit Agarkar confirmed that all the three players were available to play in the semis.

Mumbai crushed Bihar by nine wickets in a lop-sided affair in the quarter-finals to make it to the semis.

Shaw had played in the initial part of the tournament for the domestic giants before making a spectacular debut in the Test series against the Windies in which he picked up the man of the series award too.

The semi-finals of the national ODI tournament will be played on October 17 and 18.

Mumbai's opponents will be decided after the other two semi-finals conclude later in the day.

Menawhile, the first of the five-match ODI series against West Indies is scheduled for October 21, at Guwahati. The squad for the first two matches was announced earlier.