Vietnam President Tran Dai Quang Dies Aged 61 After Serious Illness

Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang has died on Friday in a military hospital at the age of 61 after an illness.

According to state media said that Quang died of a “serious illness despite efforts by domestic and international doctors and professors."

The state-run Vietnam Television announced his death and a state funeral service is expected. Vice-President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh will take over as acting president until a successor is chosen by the communist party's Central Committee.

Reports also claimed that he had been suffering from a serious illness and had received medical treatment abroad.

Quang was sworn into the Presidential office in 2016. He was a former minister of internal security, who became one of the most high-profile leaders in the communist-ruled country.

The former police officer was a loyal and committed communist party member, and known for his hard-line approach to dissent.

