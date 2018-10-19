VIDEO: Speeding Train Runs Over Dussehra Revellers In Punjab

﻿
Initial reports claimed that the train was coming from Jalandhar to Amritsar. At least 300 people were at the spot watching ‘Ravan Dahan’.

Outlook Web Bureau 19 October 2018
Screengrab/Twitter
In a tragic turn of events, a crowd of Dussehra revellers that had spilt onto railway tracks while watching the burning of Ravana effigy was run over by a speeding train in Punjab on Friday. Several people are feared dead.

Initial reports claimed that the train was coming from Jalandhar to Amritsar. At least 300 people were at the spot watching ‘Ravan Dahan’.

ANI shared a video footage of "the moment when the DMU train 74943 stuck people watching Dussehra celebrations in Choura Bazar, near Amritsar".

PTI, quoting sources, reported that at least 300 people were at the spot watching ‘Ravan Dahan’.

ADCP Lakhbir Singh said 15 bodies have been found.

The toll is likely to rise, he said.

Outlook Web Bureau Amritsar Rail Accident National

