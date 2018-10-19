VIDEO: Speeding Train Runs Over Dussehra Revellers In Punjab

Related Stories Many Feared Dead As Train Runs Into Dussehra Revellers In Amritsar

In a tragic turn of events, a crowd of Dussehra revellers that had spilt onto railway tracks while watching the burning of Ravana effigy was run over by a speeding train in Punjab on Friday. Several people are feared dead.

Initial reports claimed that the train was coming from Jalandhar to Amritsar. At least 300 people were at the spot watching ‘Ravan Dahan’.

ANI shared a video footage of "the moment when the DMU train 74943 stuck people watching Dussehra celebrations in Choura Bazar, near Amritsar".

#WATCH The moment when the DMU train 74943 stuck people watching Dussehra celebrations in Choura Bazar near #Amritsar (Source:Mobile footage-Unverified) pic.twitter.com/cmX0Tq2pFE — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2018

ADCP Lakhbir Singh said 15 bodies have been found.

The toll is likely to rise, he said.