Video Showing Encounter Of Top Hizbul Mujahideen Commander Sameer Tiger Goes Viral

An unverified video of an encounter in which top Hizb ul Mujahideen Commander Sameer Tiger was killed has gone viral in Kashmir valley.

In the video, Sameer is seen coming out of the one storey roofless building in which he was trapped. The security force personnel, who apparently have shot the video, on seeing Sameer in the open at the top of the house are heard shouting “Sameer aa gaya, Sameer aa gaya” and with it, the heavy exchange of the fire starts.

The initial footage of the video also shows the Army’s Casper vehicle, very near to the building during the gunfight, spraying some liquid material over it and building and a tree close to it are seen catching fire.

On April 30 Hizb commander Sameer Tiger and his associate Aaqib Khan were killed in an encounter in Drubgam village of Pulwama in south Kashmir. The Hizb militant Sameer was from Drubgam village and was becoming a cult figure in the area.

Sameer had joined Hizbul in April 2016.

On the day, a 14 year old protester Shahid Ahmad Dar of Arihal village was also killed. The police spokesman had said Dar was killed in the cross firing.

The operation was carried out by the 44 Rashtriya Rifles of Army, Special Operations Group of J&K police and CRPF. Two days ahead of encounter an unverified video purportedly of Sameer had gone viral on social media. In the video a local Kashmiri was crouched before the militant commander, who was not shown in the video. In the video supposedly shot at Drubgam, the militant commander is seen seeking details of informers of the police and the army from him. In the video Sameer directs the local to convey to Shukla (probably an army officer in the area) to confront him directly.