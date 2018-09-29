﻿
Home »  Website »  Society »  Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu: Idli, Dosa Will Outlast Pizza And Burgers

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu: Idli, Dosa Will Outlast Pizza And Burgers

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu said Indian food is time tested and in the long run idli, sambar and dosa will phase out pizzas and burgers globally

Outlook Web Bureau 29 September 2018
Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu: Idli, Dosa Will Outlast Pizza And Burgers
Idli, dosa will outlast pizza, burgers: Vice President
Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu: Idli, Dosa Will Outlast Pizza And Burgers
outlookindia.com
2018-09-29T12:28:06+0530
Related Stories

The food of India is time tested. It is attracting international attention. "Idli, sambar, dosa are becoming international. Pizzas and burgers will not be able to stand before them in the long run," Naidu said.

He was speaking at a convocation ceremony hosted by the National Institute of Technology, Goa, here. "Goan fish curry has no parallel. Nobody can beat it. Once you get used to it, you will be tempted because it is time tested," he said.

Naidu added that India was one of the oldest surviving civilizations. "India is one of the oldest civilizations in the world, surviving civilization, lively civilization. Roman, Egyptian, Greek, other civilizations are also there. What is the position of those civilizations and what is the position of India's civilization (now)? 

"India is strong. India is very dynamic because India believes in 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (world is one family)," he said.

IANS

 

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau India Food Society

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : India May Carry Out Another Surgical Strike If Needed: Lt. General Nimbhorkar
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters