The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
07 March 2018 Last Updated at 3:53 pm National

VHP President Pravin Togadia's Car Hit By Truck

Togadia later claimed he could have been killed had his vehicle not been bullet-proof.
Outlook Web Bureau
VHP President Pravin Togadia's Car Hit By Truck
File Photo
VHP President Pravin Togadia's Car Hit By Truck
outlookindia.com
2018-03-07T16:53:39+0530

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) international working president Pravin Togadia escaped unhurt today when a truck hit his vehicle from behind near Kamrej in Surat district, police said.

Togadia later claimed he could have been killed had his vehicle not been bullet-proof, and alleged that his Z-plus security was "weakened deliberately" by the Gujarat government.

"A truck hit the vehicle carrying Togadia and another person, about a kilometre away from the Kamrej town, when he was on his way to Surat to attend a function. Togadia escaped unhurt and we have seized the truck and arrested its driver," Surat rural Superintendent of Police M K Nayak said.

Advertisement opens in new window

Togadia later told reporters that he could have been killed had his SUV (sport utility vehicle) not been bullet-proof.

"Had the vehicle in which I was travelling not been bullet-proof, not a single person travelling in it could have survived," he said.

Togadia said that as per the Z-plus security protocol, he was earlier provided a pilot vehicle to move ahead of his car, an escort vehicle and an ambulance behind it, and a vehicle on one side.

"This was the first time that while there was a police vehicle piloting our vehicle, no escort vehicle was provided behind our vehicle, as per directions from Gandhinagar," he alleged.

"No information regarding this was given deliberately to the police. I would like to ask why this was so? In this situation, a truck hit my vehicle. After the truck hit our vehicle, it hit a divider. Despite that, the truck driver did not apply brakes," Togadia claimed.

"My Z-plus security was weakened deliberately. If in such a situation my vehicle was hit and no brakes were applied, this is a matter of concern," he said.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Dr Praveen Togadia Gujarat VHP Hindutva National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : First CPI(M) Workers Killed Him With 51 Stabs, Then Smashed His Memorial Not Once, But 5 Times
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters