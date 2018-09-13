Vespa, Aprilia Announce Festive Offers

With the festive season right around the corner, Piaggio India is offering various offers on its range of scooter. Called the ‘5X Fun Offer’, customers can choose three out of five options worth Rs 10,000. The offers are valid till the end of October 2018

They include - 1) Five year warranty - two years of standard and three years of extended warranty 2) Free one year service 3) Two years of road assistance clubbed with PayTM benefits worth Rs 5,000. 4) Zero cost EMI 5) Down payment offer of Rs 3,999.

Heading into Diwali and Dussehra in the upcoming months, we expect more two-wheeler manufacturers to follow similar suit. Stay tuned to Zigwheels for all the latest offers and benefits.

Below is the official press release attached for more information.

Press Release -

Piaggio India is offering attractive festive season offers from September to October. Piaggio for the very first time will introduce ‘5X Fun Offer’ on its Vespa and Aprilia range of two-wheelers. This unique offer provides customers with choice among three options that best suits their requirement. Customers can earn benefits worth INR 10,000 plus on both the Piaggio brands.



The Vespa scooter range featuring SXL125, SXL150, VXL 125, VXL150, Elegante including the newly launched Notte which is priced INR 68,845 (ex-showroom Pune) and Aprilia SR 125, SR 150 and SR 150 Race are included in the festive season promotion.

The ‘5X Fun Offer’ includes five years warranty and insurance for 125 cc Vespa and Aprilia models and benefits for 150 cc models.



Under the ‘5X Fun Offer’, customers can enjoy five years free warranty which includes two years of standard warranty and three years of extended warranty. Additionally, the customers can avail free service for the first year, and two years of ‘On Road Assist’ clubbed with PayTM benefits worth INR 5000 or lucrative payment methods like zero cost EMI or low down-payment of INR 3,999.

Commenting on the special festive offer, Mr. Diego Graffi, CEO and MD Piaggio India said, “Piaggio welcomes the festive season with its prime and inclusive offer on Vespa and Aprilia range of scooters. Consumers value both the brands for their stylish looks, sturdy designs and Italian elegance. Our unique festive offer has been launched as a step in that direction and it celebrates the spirit of choice for customers”.



Mr Ashish Yakhmi, Head – Two -Wheeler business added, “Consumers can own our legacy and celebrate the spirit of life and freedom. Our ‘5X Fun Offer’ is not only a lucrative package that adds value to the cost of ownership but also provides financial benefits to the customers. Piaggio will be absorbing the insurance cost for five years and will also additionally provide five years warranty at no extra charge, making it a one-of-a-kind offer.”

Source: zigwheels.com