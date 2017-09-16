Venkaiah Naidu Takes Dig At Rahul, Dubs Dynasty In Democracy As 'Nasty'

Hitting out at the dynastic politics, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said that dynasty in democracy is "nasty."

"There is discussion about dynasty. Dynasty and democracy cannot go together. Very simple... it weakens our system," Naidu said in the sidelines of a book launch event.

The Vice President of India added that he used to voice such opinion, but now as he is out of politics.

However, Naidu clarified that he was not speaking in reference to any particular political party.

"I am not keeping in mind any particular party -- this party or that party -- as someone said everybody is trying to follow each other," Naidu said.

Notably, his statement comes mere three days after Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi's speech at University of California, Berkeley, in which he defended his position as a political dynast.

Gandhi hit back at those who have accused him of reaping the benefits of "dynasty politics" and justified the charges against him, saying that the entire nation is running on it and hence, one should not go only after him.

"Most of the country runs like this. Akhilesh Yadav is a dynast. Stalin is a dynast. Dhumal's son a dynast. Even Abhishek Bachchan is a dynast. Also Mr. Ambani. That's how India runs. Don't go after me," he said.

(ANI)