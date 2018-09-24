﻿
Home »  Website »  Society »  Valerie Singleton Puts An End To Lesbian Affair' Rumours

Valerie Singleton Puts An End To Lesbian Affair' Rumours

Valerie Singleton, 81, begs singer Joan Armatrading, 67, to end rumours of their 'lesbian affair'

Outlook Web Bureau 24 September 2018
Valerie Singleton Puts An End To Lesbian Affair' Rumours
Valerie Singleton wants lesbian affair rumours to end
Valerie Singleton Puts An End To Lesbian Affair' Rumours
outlookindia.com
2018-09-24T10:53:17+0530

Veteran television presenter Valerie Singleton, who has been rumoured to be dating singer Joan Armatrading, pleaded her to speak out and end their "lesbian affair" rumours.

Singleton, 81, denied any relationship with Armatrading and requested her to take stand for the truth.

She said: "She must've heard of it. Why doesn't she stand up and say it's absolute rubbish?"

The rumours began forty years ago after Singleton interviewed Armatrading for a current affairs show.

In part to end the rumours, Singleton has previously come clean about a string of affairs with men, including one with her show "Blue Peter" co-presenter Peter Purvis.

"I was fed up with everybody thinking I was gay. So I thought, it's time to put the record straight. I was fed up with looking at Wikipedia and finding I've lived with Joan Armatrading when I've only met the bloody woman twice. Ridiculous," Singleton added.

IANS

 

 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Valerie Singleton, London Hollywood Society

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Fake Job Racket: 20 People Duped Of Rs 2 Crore On Promise Of Employment In ONGC, 7 Arrested
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters