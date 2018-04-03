The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
03 April 2018 Last Updated at 3:52 pm National Reportage

Uttarakhand: Indian Air Force Chopper Crash-Lands In Kedarnath; Four, Including Pilot, Suffer Injuries

Outlook Web Bureau
Uttarakhand: Indian Air Force Chopper Crash-Lands In Kedarnath; Four, Including Pilot, Suffer Injuries
Wreckage of an MI-17 helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) that crashed 20 meters before landing at the Kedarnath helipad. PTI Photo
Uttarakhand: Indian Air Force Chopper Crash-Lands In Kedarnath; Four, Including Pilot, Suffer Injuries
outlookindia.com
2018-04-03T15:55:19+0530

Four people suffered minor injuries after an Indian Air Force's MI-17 helicopter caught fire following a collision with an iron girder while landing at helipad near Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand.

Among the four injured the pilot is also included.

"Today morning one Mi-17 V5 helicopter of IAF crashed near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. All persons on-board are safe. A court of inquiry will ascertain the cause of the accident," Indian Air Force said in a statement.

Advertisement opens in new window

The injured have been evacuated and sent for further medical attention.

According to media reports, the MI-17 was carrying equipment for the Army when the incident took place.

The Mi-17 V5 is a Russian built medium-lift military transport chopper.

ANI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Uttarakhand Air Crash Defence Indian Army National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : No Apparent Audit Done By RBI During Period Of Fraud: CVC On PNB Fraud Case
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters