Uttar Pradesh: Two Cops Shower Money On Dancers While On Duty, Suspended

A police personnel was caught on camera showering currency notes on dancers while on duty at an event in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao.

The cop was deployed there for security at the local fair event.

The video soon went viral on social media showing the uniform-clad cop heaping umpteen notes on the female dancers, triggering action by higher authorities.

Immediately, the accused cop along with another personnel was suspended from duty for the act.

Advertisement opens in new window

Divulging further details of the incident, a police official told ANI, "Every year, the event takes place for three days. It is the responsibility of Unnao police to ensure security of the visitors on all three days," he added.

ANI