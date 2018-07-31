The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
31 July 2018 Last Updated at 1:40 pm National

Uttar Pradesh Temple Purified With 'Gangajal' After Dalit BJP MLA's Visit

Outlook Web Bureau
Uttar Pradesh Temple Purified With 'Gangajal' After Dalit BJP MLA's Visit
UP temple cleansed with ‘gangajal’, deities sent for purification after BJP MLA visit
Twitter/ANI
Uttar Pradesh Temple Purified With 'Gangajal' After Dalit BJP MLA's Visit
outlookindia.com
2018-07-31T13:40:35+0530

A temple in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur town was purified with 'Gangajal' and statutes of deities were sent to Allahabad for purification after the visit of Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Manisha Anuragi.

"Till today no women had entered the temple. Women are not allowed here. When Manisha Anuragi entered the premises, I was not there, otherwise, I would not have allowed her to enter," the priest of the temple told ANI.

Advertisement opens in new window

Manisha Anuragi visited the temple on July 12 while she was in her assembly constituency to attend a function.

Commenting on the same, Manisha Anuragi said: "It's an insult to women if such things have happened. These are deeds of half-witted people."

The locals believe that the temple is from the Mahabharat era.

"Since there is a ban on women entering the temple, they can stand outside and pray," a local said.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Uttar Pradesh Temples BJP Politics National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Amit Shah's Statement On Assam NRC Creates Uproar In Rajya Sabha, House Adjourned
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters