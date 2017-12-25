The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
25 December 2017 Last Updated at 7:18 pm National

Uttar Pradesh Govt Releases 93 Prisoners On Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 93rd Birthday

Outlook Web Bureau
Uttar Pradesh Govt Releases 93 Prisoners On Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 93rd Birthday
FILE PHOTO/PTI
Uttar Pradesh Govt Releases 93 Prisoners On Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 93rd Birthday
outlookindia.com
2017-12-25T19:20:11+0530

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh on Monday released 93 prisoners from various jails of the state on the 93rd birthday of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

"It was decided to set free 93 prisoners convicted in different cases on the 93rd birthday of the former prime minister. These prisoners have completed their tenure in jail but could not be released due to non-payment of fine imposed on them," Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar told PTI.

Advertisement opens in new window

To ensure that they walk free, the prisons department was asked to see if the fines could be paid by NGOs, trusts and others, after verifying their credentials.

The names of convicts to be set free was picked up in a random manner from a list of 135 such prisoners who are not named or were serving imprisonment in another case, the official said.

Former prime minister Vajpayee had represented Lucknow in the Lok Sabha five times -- 1991, 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2004.

The BJP stalwart was the first and till now the only non-Congress leader who completed a full term as prime minister.

He was also the first External Affairs Minister to deliver a speech in Hindi in the UN General Assembly in New York.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Atal Behari Vajpayee Delhi - New Delhi National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Kulbhushan Jadhav's Meeting With Mother, Wife Did Not Constitute 'Consular Access': Pakistan Foreign Office
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters