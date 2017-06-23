Uttar Pradesh Police Functioning With Half Manpower, Obsolete Weapons, Says CAG Report
The Uttar Pradesh Police has been functioning with "less than 50 per cent of the sanctioned manpower", "obsolete weapons" and "outdated communication technologies", the Comptroller and Auditor General has said.
The CAG report titled 'Performance Audit of Modernisation and Strengthening of Police Forces' also said that forensic science labs in the state were ill-equipped to handle increasing number of requests for examination of samples for investigation.
The report pointed out "the state still has only about 50 per cent of the police stations against the required number" and there is "an acute shortage of residential and other than residential accommodation for police personnel", while projects are "inordinately delayed by construction agencies".
"Mobility of the police force for patrolling and other purposes is severely constrained due to the acute shortage of vehicles and obsolescence of its fleet," it said.
The top auditor also noted that the traffic police has few officers and lacks equipment to monitor and control rapidly growing traffic and increasing length of road networks.
Besides, the central auditor has pointed out "severe capacity constraints" plaguing the police training establishment that "lacks modern infrastructure to impart state-of-the-art training".
The report for the year ended March 31, 2016, was recently tabled in the Uttar Pradesh assembly.
Statistics mentioned in the report paint a grim picture of modernisation of the state police force.
It said "48 per cent of the police force" use .303 rifles, which have been "declared obsolete by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) more than 20 years ago".
The report stated shortage of more than five lakh "9 mm ball ammunition", used in automatic pistols and carbines and said it was "having an impact on training and providing security to VIPs".
The situation appears to have been made worse as the Centre and the state governments had failed to release their due share for the modernisation scheme during 2006-11.
The Centre released "Rs 496.84 crore (70 per cent)" during the period, of its due share, as against "Rs 162.20 crore (38 per cent)" allocated by the state, the audit report said.
However, the actual share to be released by the respective governments was not mentioned in the report.
- PHOTO
- NEWS
- BLOGS
- LATEST
- We Panicked In The End, Says Captain Mithali Raj
- Suicide Car Bombing Kills 24 In Kabul
- Former ISRO Chairman, Udupi Ramachandra Rao Dies At 85
- Wonderful, Precise And Very Cool: How Do Our Money Up-Chucking Machines Work?
- "I'm Only Passing Through" 10 Leonard Cohen Songs That You Must Listen To
- Blackout For NDTV Stirs The Media
- Daily Curator: The Dominion Of Misunderstood Men Over Headlines
- Daily Curator: Of Holes Being Poked Into The Bhopal Encounter And The Origins Of Chyawanprash
- Watch: Viral Video Has Man Lighting Up A Line Of Crackers Attached To His Mouth
- MOST VIEWED
- MOST COMMENTED
- Maharashtra Collector Confirms EVM Malfunctioning In RTI Reply, Votes Went To Lotus Symbol
- Netanyahu's Comments On Narendra Modi And Chinese President Xi Jinping Caught On Open Microphone
- Former DD Anchor Dies After Coconut Tree Falls On Her During Morning Walk
- Rs 500 Bribe In Media Kits For Journalists At NHAI Event Attended By Nitin Gadkari
Post a Comment