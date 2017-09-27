The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
27 September 2017 Last Updated at 11:12 am National National

Uttar Pradesh: Minor Allegedly Gangraped By Two Police Personnel

The girl is a Std. X student and has said that the police duo stationed at the Govind Nagar area used to eve tease her regularly. They caught hold of her one day and forcibly took her to a guest house on a motorbike where they gangraped her.
Outlook Web Bureau
Outlook Web Bureau
Uttar Pradesh: Minor Allegedly Gangraped By Two Police Personnel
File Photo/Representational Image
Uttar Pradesh: Minor Allegedly Gangraped By Two Police Personnel
outlookindia.com
2017-09-27T11:16:11+0530

In a shocking incident, an Uttar Pradesh Police Inspector and a police soldier have been accused of raping a minor girl in Uttar Pradesh's Govind Nagar area.

The girl is a Std. X student and has said that the police duo stationed at the Govind Nagar area used to eve tease her regularly. They caught hold of her one day and forcibly took her to a guest house on a motorbike where they gangraped her.

Advertisement opens in new window

The minor has alleged that after raping her, the two threatened the girl with their police authority and shooed her away.

The victim then told her family about the incident, where they immediately reached the Govind Nagar Police Station to register the girl's report.

The matter was brought to light and in notice of the media, by a local social worker Lakshmi Gautam, after the police didn't register the case.

Following this, the Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Mathura, immediately registering the report, suspended the accused Inspector Durga Ramakant Pandey and the soldier Praveen Upadhyay.

The matter is under investigation and a report is asked to be handed over to the SSP in 24 hours. (ANI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Outlook Web Bureau Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Rape Rape Police & Security Forces Police & Security Forces National National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : India Ranks Second In List Of 12 Countries Where Grade Two Student Couldn't Read A Single Word Of Short text
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters