Uttar Pradesh: Man Arrested For 'Sodomising' 9-Year-Old Boy

A nine-year-old boy was sodomised by a man at Pinna village of the Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Tuesday.

Praveen Kumar (20) committed the heinous act and then threatened the victim of dire consequences if he told anyone about it, they said.

The station house officer (SHO) of Kotwali Police Station Anil Kumar said a case was registered against the accused after a complaint was lodged by the victim's father.

According to the complaint, Kumar took the boy to a field in the village and allegedly sodomised him. The victim narrated the ordeal to his father upon returning home, police said.

The police have launched a probe to trace Kumar who remains absconding.

In a separate incident, two men accused of sodomising a minor boy in Mathura were arrested, police said.

Salman and Hasin who were on the run since November 4 were caught Monday evening, station house officer (SHO) of Charthaval Police Station Santosh Kumar said.

Another accused in the case, Gulfam was arrested earlier.

According to police, the men had shot a video of the disgraceful act.

(PTI)