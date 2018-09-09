The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
09 September 2018 Last Updated at 2:05 pm National

Uttar Pradesh: IPS Officer, Who Consumed Poison, Dies

Surendra Kumar Das, an officer of the 2014 batch was undergoing treatment at a private hospital after consuming poisionous substance on Wednesday.

Outlook Web Bureau
Uttar Pradesh: IPS Officer, Who Consumed Poison, Dies
IPS Officer Surendra Kumar Das, who had consumed poison on Wednesday, dies.
Courtesy: Twitter/ANI
Uttar Pradesh: IPS Officer, Who Consumed Poison, Dies
outlookindia.com
2018-09-09T14:05:08+0530

The 30-year-old IPS officer, who was is in a critical condition after consuming some poisonous substance, died Sunday at a private hospital in Kanpur.

Surendra Kumar Das, an officer of the 2014 batch, was posted in Kanpur as Superintendent of Police City (East) and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital after consuming poisionous substance on Wednesday.

"He died during treatment Sunday. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deepest condolence to the family members of the young IPS officer on his demise," an official spokesman said here.

Dr Rajesh Agarwal a senior doctor at the private hospital where Das was undergoing medical treatment, had on Saturday said that many organs of the officers body had stopped working.

State Director General of Police (DGP), O P Singh had visited the hospital on Saturday.

Senior police officers including DGP, ADG (Law and Order) and others have expressed grief over the demise of the officer.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Uttar Pradesh Police & Security Forces Suicides National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : TRAI Imposes Fine On Jio, Airtel, Others For Failing On Service Quality Standards
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters