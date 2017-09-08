The Website
08 September 2017 Last Updated at 5:06 pm National

Uttar Pradesh: All Primary Schools To Function On A Sunday To Celebrate PM Modi's Birthday

BJP state spokesperson Chandramohan told the newspaper that Modi is a “perfect icon for children” and that it would enable them to learn more about cleanliness.
Outlook Web Bureau
All primary schools in Uttar Pradesh will be functional on Sunday, September 17, to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday with attendance mandatory for the children.

The Times of India reports that it has been made mandatory to attend the celebrations with MLAs from the state supposed to spread the message of cleanliness to students on the day in the schools they had adopted.

Minister of state for basic education (independent charge) Anupama Jaiswal told the newspaper that close to 1.6 lakh primary schools across the state will celebrate the PM’s birthday. She is quoted saying that the realization of a ‘Swacch Bharat’ will be “the best gift to the PM on his birthday.”

BJP state spokesperson Chandramohan told the newspaper that Modi is a “perfect icon for children” and that it would enable them to learn more about cleanliness.

Among other preparations being made for Modi’s birthday, the HRD ministry sent out a circular for them to observe Cleanliness Fortnight between September 1 and September 15. Vice-Chancellors have reportedly been asked to undertake cleanliness related activities in their colleges.

The UGC’s day-wise action plans for the students reportedly asks them to observe ‘clean campus day’ on Day one with day two being ‘clean hostel day’. After the cycle, students will have to visit villages and slums to spread the message of cleanliness.

A nationwide essay-writing competition on ‘What can I do for a clean India’ has also been underway, the deadline to file entries for which is today.

