Uttar Pradesh: 5 Undertrials In Muzaffarnagar Jail Test Positive For HIV

Five undertrials in the Muzaffarnagar district jail have tested positive for HIV, officials said today.



According to jail superintendent A K Saxena, the test was conducted on the directive of the state authorities and five men tested positive for HIV.



Earlier, 24 prisoners tested positive for HIV in the Gorakhpur district jail in Uttar Pradesh.

The report had come within a month after a quack was booked in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district after at least 46 people were found infected with HIV at a tehsil in in the last 10 months. The quack was booked over the allegation that his use of a common syringe led to the spurt in such cases.

Advertisement opens in new window

The National AIDS Control Organisation’s recently launched prisons intervention programme had found that a large number of prison inmates contract HIV because of unsafe sex and the sharing of needles within prisons.

A study conducted at Arthur Road jail in Mumbai 2006 had showed that prisoners often indulge in homosexuality, which could be either consensual or coercive.

The National AIDS Control Organisation had launched its prisons intervention programme in 2016 in Punjab, Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya. The organisation now plans to expand the programme to 90 prisons including in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan.

There hasn’t been much studies conducted about the prevalence of HIV positive cases among prisoners in India. It has now raised concerns that HIV positive inmates can cause the disease spread outside the prison when they leave the prisons after acquittal or when their term ends.

(With agency input)