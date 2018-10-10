﻿
Uttar Pradesh: 7 dead, Several Injured After New Farakka Express Derails In Rae Bareli

Five coaches and the engine of New Farakka Express derailed in Rae Bareli of Uttar Pradesh.

Outlook Web Bureau 10 October 2018
Image Credit: Twitter/ ANI
Seven persons, including a woman and a kid, were killed and 20 others were injured on Wednesday after five coaches and the engine of New Farakka Express derailed in Raebareli district of Uttar Pradesh.

The derailment occured 50 m from Harchandpur railway station this morning, ANI has reported.  NDRF teams from Varanasi and Lucknow have reached the spot.

In the wake of the mishap, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the district magistrate (DM), Superintendent of police (SP), health authorities and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to provide all possible assistance.

Adityanath, while expressing his condolences to the families of the deceased, has also directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to take all possible action.

NDRF teams from Lucknow and Varanasi and carrying out rescue operations at the accident site. A team of doctors and an Accident Relief Medical Van have also been rushed to the accident site from Lucknow.

Agencies

