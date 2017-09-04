The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
04 September 2017 Last Updated at 10:50 am National

Use Of The Word 'Chhammakchhallo' Amounts To Insulting A Woman's Modesty, Says Thane Court

A magistrate last week sentenced a city resident to simple imprisonment "till the court rises" for the offence.
Outlook Web Bureau
Use Of The Word 'Chhammakchhallo' Amounts To Insulting A Woman's Modesty, Says Thane Court
Screengrab
Use Of The Word 'Chhammakchhallo' Amounts To Insulting A Woman's Modesty, Says Thane Court
outlookindia.com
2017-09-04T10:58:21+0530

The use of the Hindi word "chhammakchhallo" may seem cool in a Bollywood song, but its use in real life can land you in legal trouble.

A court in Thane has held that the use of the word amounts to "insulting a woman's modesty".

Incidentally, a hit song in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Ra-One" had used this word.

Advertisement opens in new window

A magistrate last week sentenced a city resident to simple imprisonment "till the court rises" for the offence and imposed a fine of Rs 1 on him.

One of accused's neighbours had dragged him to the court.

According to the woman's complaint, on January 9, 2009, while returning from a morning walk with her husband, she stumbled on a garbage bin which the accused had kept on the staircase.

The accused yelled at the couple, and, among other things, called the woman "chhammakchhallo".

Finding it very offensive, the woman approached police, but the police refused to register a complaint. So she moved the court.

Eight years later, Judicial Magistrate R T Ingale upheld her case, saying that the accused had indeed committed an offence under section 509 of IPC (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

"It is a Hindi word. There is no word for it in English. The said word is to be understood in the Indian society by its use. Generally this word is used to insult a woman. It is not a word for appreciating....It causes irritation and anger to any woman," the magistrate said in his order.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mumbai Thane Law & Legal National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : BRICS Summit: PM Modi Seeks Strong Partnerships To Spur Growth
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters