﻿
Home »  Website »  International »  U.S. Preparing 'Actions' In Coming Days Against Venezuela: Pompeo

U.S. Preparing 'Actions' In Coming Days Against Venezuela: Pompeo

Several US media outlets reported earlier this month that the Trump administration has talked secretly with rebellious Venezuelan military officers several times to discuss their plans to stage a coup in the South American country.

Outlook Web Bureau 22 September 2018
U.S. Preparing 'Actions' In Coming Days Against Venezuela: Pompeo
U.S. Preparing 'Actions' In Coming Days Against Venezuela: Pompeo
outlookindia.com
2018-09-22T09:59:18+0530


US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday warned Venezuelan government of serious actions by Trump Administration against them. The statement was made a week ahead of annual UN General Assembly in New York next week.

Speaking at an interview with Fox News, Pompeo said that "I think you'll see in the coming days a series of actions that continue to increase the pressure level against the Venezuelan leadership folks", Xinhua reported. 

Claiming that "we're determined to ensure that the Venezuelan people get their say," Pompeo declined to detail whether Washington will impose more sanctions on Caracas.

Several US media outlets reported earlier this month that the Trump administration has talked secretly with rebellious Venezuelan military officers several times to discuss their plans to stage a coup in the South American country.

For his part, US President Donald Trump said in August of last year that he would not rule out a "military option" in Venezuela "if necessary," despite his aides' opposition.

The US has also announced several rounds of sanctions against Venezuelan government officials ever since.

In response, Venezuela has slammed the "warmongering" declarations of Trump as "threats to peace" and a "violation" of UN and international laws.

The Nicolas Maduro government has also instructed the military to prepare to "shoulder arms" in case of a US invasion.

(IANS)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Washington Venezuela United Nations Headquarters International

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : ‘Be Careful, Will Cut Your Tongues’, Andhra Pradesh Police Threatens Abusive MPs, MLAs
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters