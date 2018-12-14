﻿
Home »  Website »  International »  US Receives Bomb Threats Via Email, Phone At Multiple Locations: Report

US Receives Bomb Threats Via Email, Phone At Multiple Locations: Report

Multiple institutions across the US received emails and phone calls threatening bomb attacks, which caused evacuations and law enforcement actions.

Outlook Web Bureau 14 December 2018
US Receives Bomb Threats Via Email, Phone At Multiple Locations: Report
Twitter @NYPDCT
US Receives Bomb Threats Via Email, Phone At Multiple Locations: Report
outlookindia.com
2018-12-14T11:14:25+0530

Multiple institutions across the US received emails and phone calls threatening bomb attacks, which caused evacuations and law enforcement actions on Thursday.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said in a statement its staff were aware of the recent bomb threats made in cities around the country.

"We remain in touch with our law enforcement partners to provide assistance," Xinhua news agency reported.

The New York Police Department tweeted that it was monitoring "multiple bomb threats," and that "these threats are also being reported to other locations nationwide and are NOT considered credible at this time."

The CNN reported that it was not yet clear whether these threats, which had been received at locations including San Francisco, the University of Washington in Seattle, Penn State University in Pennsylvania, were connected.

IANS

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau New York Bomb Blasts Police & Security Forces Investigation/Enquiry International

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Not CM Post, Was Hungry To Bring Congress Back To Power: Kamal Nath
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters