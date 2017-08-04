US Migration Likely To Get Easier For Educated Indians Proficient In English

US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced the latest bill of immigration to the US, designed to change the current family-based system of immigration into one based on qualifications and points.

According to a Times Of India report, currently, the process or the primary route for an individual to immigrate to the US is only based on family ties. But the latest bill seeks that the individuals are required to have some qualities and merits based on which they will given the chance to immigrate to US.

“Till now there was no rule to judge the capabilities and qualities of the Indian immigrants to the US and this has resulted in an increase of unskilled and non-English speaking crowds that go to work to menial jobs in the US,” an official told TOI.

The proposed Reforming American Immigration for a Strong Economy (RAISE) Act proposed by two Republican Senators and President Trump calls for a point-based system that will decide on which candidates will have a preference for permanent residency in the US.

''On average, 1 million immigrants have accepted into the United States for legal permanent residency annually, and most of them are low or unskilled workers. This influx is the equivalent of adding more than the population of San Francisco to the country every year,” TOI reported quoting an official.

Although this newly introduced point system will add to the betterment of the US, it will deeply affect India as the country might lose more of its best and brightest.