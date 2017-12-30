US Drone Strikes Kill 11 IS Militants In Afghanistan

At least 11 militants belonging to the Islamic State (IS) group have been killed in the drone strikes conducted by the United States forces in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.



The Khaama Press quoted the 201st Silab Corps of the Afghan army as saying in a statement on Saturday that the U.S. military carried out the strikes in Deh Bala district, in which three IS terrorists were killed.



However, the provincial government media office said the airstrikes were carried out in Haska Mina district, providing the same death toll.



Meanwhile, the 201st Silab, in a separate statement, said eight ISIS militants were killed and three others were wounded in a similar airstrike on Thursday.



Earlier this week, at least 15 IS militants were killed in a drone strike by the United States forces in the province.

(ANI)