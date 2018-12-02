Urdu Teacher In UP Asks Students To Greet Him With <em>Salam Alaikum</em>, Gets Show Cause Notice

﻿
Hemant Rao, Basic Education Officer, Hardoi said that a show cause notice has been issued to the Urdu teacher and action would be taken if the school authorities were not satisfied with his response.

An Urdu teacher of a government school in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district allegedly asked the students to greet him with Salaam Alaikum, following which a show cause notice has been issued to him by the authorities.

The matter came to light on Saturday after the students told their families that the teacher, Ishtiaq Khan, had allegedly pressurised them to greet him with Salaam Alaikum, instead of wishing good morning.

Activists from the Bajrang Dal group came to the school situated in Sandila town of Hardoi district and highlighted the issue to the authorities.

Narrating the incident, a Bajrang Dal activist said, "My niece told me that when she wished the teacher (Ishtiaq Khan) good morning, he said that don't greet me with good morning, and say Salaam Alaikum instead. We came to the school and met with the principal. The principal said that she was not informed about the same, but added that if such a thing happened then action would be taken."

Hemant Rao, Basic Education Officer, Hardoi said that a show cause notice has been issued to the Urdu teacher and action would be taken if the school authorities were not satisfied with his response.

"Some people have complained that Ishtiaq Khan, a Urdu teacher of a government school in Sandila is asking students to only greet him with Salaam Alaikum. We have issued a show cause notice to him and will take action if we are not satisfied by his response," Rao said.

