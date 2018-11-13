Updated Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo Revealed

TRD (Toyota Racing Development) Sportivo 2 has been introduced in the Thai-spec Fortuner

Features redesigned bumpers, new fog lamps, 20-inch alloys tuned TRD suspension setup with unchanged powertrains

Interior add-ons include sporty dark interior theme with red and black leather upholstery

Likely to launch in India next year

Toyota has revealed the updated TRD Sportivo package for the Fortuner in Thailand. Called the TRD Sportivo 2, the body kit adds subtle sporty styling tweaks inside out, while the powertrain options remain identical (2.8-litre diesel with 4x2 and 4x4). The new Fortuner TRD Sportivo is available in just two colour options: Pearl White and Attitude Black.

Here's what you get with the TRD Sportivo 2:

Updated sportier front and rear bumpers

Dark finished grille and exterior highlights along with new fog lamps and redesigned housings

20-inch TRD wheels

Stainless steel TRD exhaust muffler

Exclusive glossy black roof with the Pearl White shade

Sporty black and red leather upholstery

Premium JBL sound system

Sporty looking TRD instrument cluster

TRD detailing on the start/stop button, floor mats, smart key and door sills

TRD Suspension system

While Toyota did launch the previous TRD Sportivo variant in India in September 2017, it isn’t on sale at the moment. However, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) does offer front and rear TRD bumpers as add-ons as a part of its official accessories package.

The updated Sportivo package is expected to launch here next year, but don’t expect mechanical changes like the differently tuned suspension setup on the Thai-spec model. The previous TRD Sportivo variant came at a premium of Rs 1.5 lakh over the standard 2.8L 4x2 AT variant. If Toyota plans to launch the new version here, expect a similar premium. The Fortuner is currently priced in between Rs 27.27 lakh - 32.97 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and goes up against the Ford Endeavour, Isuzu mu-X and Mitsubishi Pajero Sport.

Source: cardekho.com