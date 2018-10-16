Upcoming Zapp i300 Is A Motorsport-Inspired E-Scooter

With the world moving towards electric mobility, most big and small auto manufacturers have shifted their focus on expanding their EV portfolio. This has also paved way for many startups to try their hand in building the vehicle of the future. The latest one to join the bandwagon is a British company called Zapp, which recently released a teaser image of their upcoming high-performance scooter - the i300.

The teaser image gives us an idea of the scooter’s design, while the press release mentions some very interesting details. The scooter is likely to sport a sleek design, with an unusual front apron and a small flyscreen. Behind it sits a digital display with five prominent buttons. Moving towards the rear, you'll see a unique zig-zag-shaped frame, which we think is supposed to resemble a lightning symbol. The scooter also features chunky 12-inch alloy wheels.

The i300 is based on a lightweight aluminium exoskeleton and the company claims the scooter is “like nothing else currently available on the market.” We’d agree with them from a design standpoint. The company The company claims that the i300 is capable of producing as much power as a 300cc equivalent. Zapp has also mentioned that the i300 will get a high-performance magnet electric motor powered by a swappable battery pack.

We'll uncover more details when the scooter is actually unveiled later this month. To stay tuned for all the updates, watch this space.

Source: zigwheels.com