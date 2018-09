U.P.: Traders Observe Strike Against GST Across The State

More than one lakh shops across the state are closed as major traders' associations across Uttar Pradesh observed a day-long strike on Friday.

Traders' associations are protesting against foreign direct investment (FDI) and Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The Uttar Pradesh Chemist and Druggist Association has also extended its support to the strike, demanding that the Centre put a cap on discounts allowed to online pharmacies, an office-bearer said.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) has backed the strike.

Banwari Lal Kanchal, President of the Uttar Pradesh Udyog Vyapar Mandal, said that the traders were facing serious problems due to the faulty rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and online trading was threatening retail traders due to which they have been forced to go on a strike.

Another trader leader Devendra Mishra said business for small-time traders was already suffering because of malls where shops are allowed to open every day of the week while that's not the case for normal markets.

General Secretary of the chemists' association, Suresh Gupta told IANS that the margin of profits for wholesalers and retailers were dwindling due to unfair and uneven discounts allowed to online medicine suppliers.



(IANS)