﻿
26 August 2017 Last Updated at 2:36 pm National

UP: Patient Allegedly Raped By Male Nurse At Gonda Hospital, Accused Absconding

The woman, admitted in the isolation ward of the district hospital, was allegedly raped by the male nurse, Pushkar Kumar, on Friday night, SP Umesh Kumar Singh said, adding the accused is absconding.
Outlook Web Bureau
Representative Image-PTI
A 30-year-old patient was allegedly raped by a nurse in a government hospital in Gonda, police said.

The woman, admitted in the isolation ward of the district hospital, was allegedly raped by the male nurse, Pushkar Kumar, on Friday night, SP Umesh Kumar Singh said, adding the accused is absconding.

The woman informed about the incident to the staff nurse when she arrived on duty this morning, after which the police was informed, the SP said.

After taking her statement, the woman has been sent for medical examination, he said.

An FIR will be lodged on the basis of the report and an investigation will be carried out, he said.

Pushkar, who had been appointed in the hospital under outsourcing of staff, is absconding, he said.

The victim belongs to Ranchi in Jharkhand and had been admitted by Government Railway Police, hospital sources said.

(PTI)

