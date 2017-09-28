The Website
28 September 2017 National

UP Cabinet Minister Says Vice-Chancellor Of BHU Ordered Lathicharge On Students

Outlook Web Bureau


Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Om Prakash Rajbhar has accused Banaras Hindu University(BHU) Chancellor of giving orders of lathicharge  on students during the recent protests when women students were injured.

While speaking to reporters in Ghazipur, Rajbhar said, "Sabse bada doshi wahan ka VC hai." (The biggest culprit is the VC)

He added that the matter is currently being investigated.

A protester, who earlier spoke to Outlook, had alleged that it was the VC and the university administration who orchestrated the baton charge on protesting students. 

"The college authority did not interfere and how could they? This was all planned by the VC and top administration of the university. College authority comes under them so they could not object," she said.

A number of students, including women, and two journalists were injured in the police action in BHU where a protest on Saturday night against an alleged sexual harassment incident turned violent.

The violence erupted after some students, protesting the incident on Thursday, wanted to meet the varsity's vice- chancellor at his residence.

(With PTI inputs)

Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Protests

