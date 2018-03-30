UP: Man's Severed Foot Kept Between His Legs On Stretcher For 2 Hours In Sultanpur Hospital

In another case of medical apathy, severed foot of a man was left lying between his legs on a stretcher for two hours at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur, reported The Times of India.

Atul Pandey, 48, had lost a foot when a train ran over him. The locals rushed Pandey to a nearby district hospital. During the course of treatment, the severed foot was kept between his legs. It was only removed by the doctors when people started clicking pictures of it.

Sultanpur: Foot of a man separated in an accident kept b/w his legs by doctors at district hospital, allegedly for a long time, was removed after people started taking photos.Chief Medical Superintendent says, 'He was brought in that condition but was given best treatment'(28.03) pic.twitter.com/ZCdYdCHeYN — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 30, 2018

Considering Pandey's deteriorating condition, doctors later referred him to Lucknow.

However, chief medical superintendent of the hospital Yogendra Yati denied any medical negligence and said Pandey was given the best treatment.

In a similiar incident recently, a man's leg, which got severed in a bus accident, was allegedly used as a pillow to prop him up at the state-run Maharani Laxmibai Medical College in Jhansi, prompting the Uttar Pradesh government to suspend four staff and order a departmental probe into it.

Ghanshyam (28) claimed that the hospital staff put the severed leg under his head as a pillow. He had lost the leg in the accident on Saturday and was brought to the hospital in a critical condition.

