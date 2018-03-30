The Website
30 March 2018 Last Updated at 4:19 pm National

UP: Man's Severed Foot Kept Between His Legs On Stretcher For 2 Hours In Sultanpur Hospital

Atul Pandey, 48, lost a foot when a train ran over him.
Outlook Web Bureau
ANI/Twitter
outlookindia.com
1970-01-01T05:30:00+0530

In another case of medical apathy, severed foot of a man was left lying between his legs on a stretcher for two hours at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur, reported  The Times of India.

Atul Pandey, 48, had lost a foot when a train ran over him. The locals rushed Pandey to a nearby district hospital. During the course of treatment, the severed foot was kept between his legs. It was only removed by the doctors when people started clicking pictures of it.

Considering Pandey's deteriorating condition, doctors later referred him to Lucknow.

However, chief medical superintendent of the hospital Yogendra Yati denied any medical negligence and said Pandey was given the best treatment.

In a similiar incident recently, a man's leg, which got severed in a bus accident, was allegedly used as a pillow to prop him up at the state-run Maharani Laxmibai Medical College in Jhansi, prompting the Uttar Pradesh government to suspend four staff and order a departmental probe into it.

Ghanshyam (28) claimed that the hospital staff put the severed leg under his head as a pillow. He had lost the leg in the accident on Saturday and was brought to the hospital in a critical condition.

(With ANI inputs)

