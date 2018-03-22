The Website
22 March 2018 Last Updated at 1:44 pm Society

UP: Man Thrashed, Paraded Naked For Eating With A Girl In Restaurant, Later Arrested

Following the alleged incident, counter cases were registered by the families of both the youth and the girl, that led to the arrests of the man as well as the girl's father.
Outlook Web Bureau
UP: Man Thrashed, Paraded Naked For Eating With A Girl In Restaurant, Later Arrested
UP: Man Thrashed, Paraded Naked For Eating With A Girl In Restaurant, Later Arrested
A 22-year-old backward caste youth was allegedly thrashed and paraded naked by the family members of his girlfriend, a dalit, after he was found with her in a restaurant here, police said today.

Following the alleged incident, counter cases were registered by the families of both the youth and the girl, that led to the arrests of the man as well as the girl's father, said SHO Anil Kapervan.

The SHO said that Akash alias Aryan was spotted with the girl in the restaurant in Aryapuri locality by the woman's family who allegedly thrashed and paraded Akash naked for over a kilometre on road till the district hospital last evening.

The girl's family reside in the hospital compound as her father Virpal works as a ward boy there.

A minor clash also took place outside the hospital between the family members of the youth and the girl, the SHO said.

On Akash's complaint, the girl's father Virpal was arrested and a case has been registered against several persons, the SHO said.

Akash too, however, was arrested on Virpal's cross- complaint of eve-teasing of his daughter by the youth.

(PTI)

